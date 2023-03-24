National media slam Arsenal's Jorginho for his display in Italy v England











Arsenal midfielder Jorginho was in action for Italy last night as England roared into Naples and took a priceless 2-1 win.

The Three Lions were in fine form in the opening 45 minutes before running out of steam a bit in the second period.

However, there was enough in the locker to see the game out. England had good performances from a number of players from Arsenal, City and Man United.

Bukayo Saka was a threat. Jack Grealish played well down the left, and in midfield, the likes of Rice, Bellingham and even Kalvin Phillips helped England dominate.

The same cannot be said, though, for Arsenal new boy Jorginho. The experienced Italian looked a mile off it as Bellingham showed his class for the Three Lions.

And giving Jorginho a rating for his performance, The Guardian could only muster up a 5/10 for the former Chelsea man.

“Italy’s conductor was unable to cope with Bellingham’s pressing. He repeatedly lost the ball and looked powerless against England’s physicality in midfield during the first half,” The Guardian wrote.

Jorginho’s signing was met with with mixed reaction from Arsenal fans at the time. But since signing, he has done well, and scored a crucial winner at Villa Park last month.

TBR’s View: Jorginho’s frailties shown up by energetic England

The midfield three for England last night seemed to have too much energy and legs for Italy. This meant Jorginho was never in the game and he simply looked a shadow of his best self.

Of course, this isn’t to write him off completely. Nobody in Italy blue really performed too well and Jorginho was one among many to look tired.

Arsenal fans won’t be overly concerned by this one off game. However, those that had reservations before he signed will point to this as an example of where he’s lacking.