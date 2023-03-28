National media rave about Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner while on international duty











Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has been praised by the American media after his latest performance for the USA.

Matt Turner was once again in goal for the Stars and Stripes during their CONCACAF Nations League campaign.

They squeezed past El Salvador with a 1-0 win last night, courtesy of a Ricardo Pepe goal.

Turner has enjoyed a solid start to his Arsenal career after joining in the summer from New England Revolution.

The 28-year-old was given his chance in the domestic cup competitions and the Europa League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although Mikel Arteta called on Aaron Ramsdale for their penalty defeat to Sporting, Turner was in goal for the first leg.

Turner’s performances for Arsenal cemented his spot as first-choice for the USA at the World Cup.

Although they only reached the last-16, the entire American back line came away from the tournament with a lot of credit.

In fact, some American pundits claimed Turner needed to leave the Gunners after his performances in Qatar, as he was too good to sit on the bench.

The summer may offer him the chance to move on, but Arteta won’t want to lose a high-quality back-up to Ramsdale.

USA media rave about Arsenal goalkeeper Turner

MLS Soccer gave Turner a 7.5/10 and said: “Turner was largely unbothered in the match, with El Salvador only logging four shots, but the Arsenal-by-way-of New England Revolution keeper came up big when he needed to with a second-minute save to keep La Selecta off the board.”

Goal.com gave him a similar rating of 7/10 and wrote: “Had to make a few stops in this one, unlike against Grenada.

“El Salvador probably deserved a goal, but Turner made sure not to give them one as he kept the clean sheet.”

Arsenal fans will hope they’ve seen the last of Turner now that he’s returned from USA duty and the Premier League is about to restart.

Photo by Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta will want no further injury issues to deal with in the final ten games of the season.

A historic Premier League title is waiting at the end of that run if they can maintain their recent form.

Turner is yet to make his Premier League debut, but plenty of fringe players have made huge impacts when called upon for the Gunners.

It’s not too late for Turner to add his name to the list of unlikely heroes at The Emirates.

