National media praise ‘very effective’ Liverpool player on international duty last night

Scotland narrowly lost out to Spain last night as they were harshly denied a goal by VAR before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

Scott McTominay’s free-kick looked all the way a goal only for the officials to rule it out. Spain then went on to score twice to win out and show they still have enough in the locker to win games.

However, there were some good performances on display for the Scots. Including that of Andy Robertson, who despite leaving the field injured, impressed in the first half. And impressive was the perception of the Scottish media, who praised the Liverpool man.

Scottish media praise Andy Robertson for Spain performance

Writing about Robertson before he went off before half-time, both Glasgow Live and The Herald gave the Liverpool man a 6/10 and praised his performance down the left.

“6 – Good athleticism for the opening stages. Subbed just before half time with a shoulder injury which could be a huge blow,” Glasgow Live wrote.

“6- The captain was very effective during his time on the pitch, both defensively and going forward. He linked up very well with Christie in the first half. Unfortunately, he went off injured just before half time after landing awkwardly on his shoulder,” The Herald added.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Big blow coming for Klopp

It was good to see Robertson flying down the wing like he has done so many times in his career but the injury he sustained will be a huge worry for Jurgen Klopp.

A shoulder injury is never good and while they can heal relatively quickly, more problems can arise and in future, if it is a dislocation, it’s likely to be susceptible to going again.

Robertson has looked like being back to his best this year and last night he was driving Scotland forward against a top side.

Both Steve Clarke and Klopp, then, will be keeping everything crossed for the full-back.