National media impressed by ‘strong’ Virgil van Dijk performance for Holland v France

Liverpool once again have a number of their players out on international duty during this current break.

Jurgen Klopp is watching on with interest yet again in the hope that his players do well but more importantly, return injury free from their respective games abroad or in this country.

One player to perform last night was skipper Virgil van Dijk. And despite a 2-1 Dutch defeat against France, it seems the Liverpool man impressed enough.

Dutch media impressed with Virgil van Dijk v France

Looking at a couple of the media outlets covering the game, including Football Oranje, it appears Van Dijk had a strong night and kept £76m PSG signing Randal Kolo Muani well in check.

“Kept Randal Kolo Muani in check and played some good balls forward. It was a stronger performance from the captain,” Football Oranje wrote.

“Typically strong performance from captain,” PunditFeed wrote.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Key player at all levels

Virgil van Dijk might not be quite at the leve he was when Liverpool won the league title but he remains one of the best in the world in his position.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

The Dutchman did very well to keep a pacey French attack at bay for a lot of the game and would argue he was unlucky to be on the losing side really.

Van Dijk is a key player for both the Dutch national side and Liverpool. His performance will have pleased Jurgen Klopp, who will want his big defender at his very best over the winter.

The key for Van Dijk now is to get through the next few days and simply return to Anfield unscathed. If he can do that, and play well in the meantime, then this will have been a successful break for the former Celtic man.