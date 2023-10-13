National media criticise £45m Arsenal player after his display for his country last night

Arsenal had a number of players called up for international duty once again this time around as their talented squad gets showcased worldwide.

Among the Gunners called up were a number of their Brazilian contingent. Those players included Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus, who both played as Brazil drew 1-1 with Venezuela last night. Indeed, Magalhaes even got himself on the scoresheet.

However, it was another less than fruitful night for Jesus in front of goal and Brazilian media picked up on his lack of attacking output.

Brazilian media unhappy with Gabriel Jesus v Venezuela

Writing up their player ratings for the night, Brazilian outlet Globo praised Jesus for his hard work but once again, his final output was picked up on and criticised.

“Hardworking, he ran all over the field and even made a tackle on the edge of Brazil’s defense area. At the front, it was not very effective,” Globo wrote.

Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Same old story

This seems to the be recurring theme in the Arsenal man’s career. There is a top player there who has a big impact on games but at times, the goals just aren’t there. And those times seem to be too often.

Clearly, the Brazilians want him to do well and succeed in the yellow shirt. But the pressure of being a goalscorer for the Selecao obviously weighs heavy on players and it looks like it’s the case with the likes of Jesus and Richarlison.

Arsenal fans have seen this a bit with Jesus as well. Yes, the work-rate and impact in overall play is there, but the goals and finishing are missing a lot of the time.

Jesus faces a big season really. It’s on him to drive Arsenal to the title and if he can do that, then it won’t particularly matter if he’s missed a few big chances.