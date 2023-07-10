Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner was fantastic for the USA last night as they advanced in the Gold Cup.

He was a key part of his side qualifying for the semi-finals after a penalty shootout win over rivals Canada.

The likes of Goal and MLS Soccer have been raving about Matt Turner’s performance in the 2-2 draw.

Turner has been at the Emirates for 12 months now after being brought in by Mikel Arteta as Aaron Ramsdale’s backup.

He was given an opportunity to play in the Europa League and FA Cup and performed well.

There was an obvious improvement throughout the season when he had the ball at his feet.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

The 29-year-old may have been upset to lose his place in the side for Arsenal’s Europa League penalty shootout defeat to Sporting CP.

The performance from Turner for the USA last night shows Arsenal may have made a mistake that night.

He could end up being a specialist shootout goalkeeper for Mikel Arteta going forward.

Arsenal stopper Turner stars for the USA

There was nothing Turner could have done about Canada’s last-minute equalizer from the penalty spot, although he might have hoped to have done better for their second goal.

However, it was in the penalty shootout that he starred, making two saves to help the USA qualify for the semi-finals.

The report from Goal gave him a nine out of 10 and said: “Couldn’t get to the [Steven] Vitoria penalty in second-half stoppage time and there was little he could do on the [Jacob] Shaffelburg strike due to the deflection.

“When it mattered most, though, he stepped up, seizing the advantage for his team in the shootout with two colossal saves.”

MLS Soccer rated him 7.5 out of 10 and added: “The Arsenal netminder wasn’t particularly busy from the run of play; he didn’t make a save in the 120 minutes of regulation and extra time.

“In the shootout, though, he stood on his head, making two saves to earn a trip to the semi-finals.”

Photo by Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

As the USA continue to advance in the tournament, it means Turner won’t be joining up with his Arsenal teammates any time soon.

Aaron Ramsdale’s involvement with England meant Arthur Okonkwo was in goal for their behind-closed-doors friendly against Watford at the weekend.

Arteta will want his senior goalkeepers back as quickly as possible to start preparing for next season.