‘Name is coming up’: Journalist says he’s hearing £51m attacker could be joining Aston Villa











Aston Villa are about to enter a new era under Mateu Alemany as they’re set to pinch Barcelona’s Sporting Director.

Of course, the arrival of a new Sporting Director leads to a number of questions around which players Villa will be signing from the La Liga giants.

The likes of Ferran Torres have already been linked, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Yannick Carrasco’s name keeps cropping up.

The Belgian has an agreement in place that gives Barcelona the first option to sign him this summer, but according to Bailey, La Blaugrana will not be taking up that option, leaving Villa and Alemany open to bringing him in.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Carrasco could go

Bailey spoke about the potential new arrivals at Aston Villa.

“Very much so, Ferran Torres is a name we’re already hearing. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ansu Fati’s name came up. A player whose name is coming up is Yannick Carrasco, they’re interested in him, Barcelona have the first option on him but are unlikely to go through with it. We’re talking about that next calibre of player now,” Bailey said.

Big name

As Bailey says, Aston Villa are now talking about the next calibre of player, and Carrasco certainly fits the bill of being a big name.

A £51m player who has played at the World Cup for Belgium and has scored in a Champions League final, Carrasco has certainly been one of football’s A-list players in recent years.

His performances aren’t waning either. Atletico Madrid have been the best team in Spain since the World Cup, and Carrasco has more than played his part in Diego Simeone’s side’s massive improvement this calendar year.

This would be a serious coup for Villa if they can make it happen.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Show all