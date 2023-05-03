‘Nailed on’: ‘Unbelievable’ England international genuinely thought he was signing for Newcastle











Jarrod Bowen has been speaking about his move to West Ham and how he almost signed for Newcastle United.

Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, the ‘unbelievable’ Engalnd international was discussing his switch to the London Stadium, and he stated that he initially thought he would be joining Newcastle.

Bowen, of course, knew Steve Bruce from their time together at Hull City, and according to the winger, a deal was seemingly set up for him to go to St James’ Park.

However, at the last minute, Newcastle refused to pay the required fee to bring Bowen to Tyneside, opening the door for West Ham to swoop.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Bowen close to Newcastle

The winger spoke about almost joining the Magpies.

“So it was deadline day and I had nothing. I thought I was going to Newcastle because Steve Bruce was there, I was looking for houses and everything, I thought it was nailed on. They said they’re not paying the money, and I thought I would stay at Hull,” Bowen said.

“It was £14m with £6m in add-ons and one of those was for an England call-up, and I thought that would never happen. I went to training and thought I was staying at Hull, but the manager pulled me and said ‘what are you doing here, we’ve accepted a bid from West Ham.’ I didn’t even know they were interested.”

Missed out

Newcastle may be the richest club in the world and flying high in the Champions League positions, but we can’t help but feel that they missed out here.

Indeed, Bowen remains a fantastic player who could definitely have been a real asset in this Newcastle side.

Let’s not forget, just last season he hit double figures in terms of both goals and assists for West Ham, and under the tutelage of Eddie Howe he could have gone to another level.

Newcastle may be kicking themselves for years to come after missing out on Bowen.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

