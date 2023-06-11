Robbie Fowler has suggested that he would not be surprised to see Real Madrid bid for Mo Salah this summer, while he thinks PSG will definitely make a move for the Liverpool star.

Fowler was speaking to the Sunday Mirror (11/6; page 73), and suggested that the likes of Harry Kane and Mo Salah are bound to be in high demand during the transfer window due to the lack of options on the market right now.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Remarkably, Salah produced his joint-worst return for Liverpool in the Premier League this past season. And yet, the Egyptian still managed to score 19 times in the top-flight for the Reds.

Fowler certain PSG will bid for Mo Salah this summer

The 30-year-old is now the last man standing in regards to the incredible front three which drove Liverpool to so much success in recent years. And there is little reason to think that he cannot continue for several more years yet.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

But perhaps Liverpool’s resolve to keep Salah will be put to the test during the coming months. Fowler believes that some European heavyweights are going to make a big play for the likes of Salah and Kane this summer.

He is certainly expecting PSG to register an interest in Liverpool’s talisman.

“For a few months now I’ve thought he could be a wanted man,” he told the Sunday Mirror.

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if both Madrid and PSG come in for him.

“In fact, the French club are nailed on in my opinion to try and buy him.”

Clubs may want Salah, but you would imagine that Liverpool will show absolutely no interest in a sale. He still has so much to give – particularly while the Reds’ new look attack is coming together.

Perhaps the situation would be different if Salah made it absolutely clear that he wants to leave. But he has been linked with the Anfield exit so many times over the years. And yet, he has always been happy to stay.

Admittedly, Liverpool will not be in the Champions League next year. But they have made a statement of intent with the early signing of Alexis Mac Allister. And there is surely going to be more to come.

Fowler would not be surprised if Liverpool received bids for Salah. But it would certainly be a shock if he ended up moving on.