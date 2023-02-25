Nabil Bentaleb regrets how he left Tottenham back in 2017











Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Nabil Bentaleb has admitted he wishes he had stayed at Spurs.

The Algeria international spoke to La Gazette du Fennec about the time he forced a move away from Tottenham.

He said he was “young” and “stupid” to do so, particularly when Spurs were counting on him.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bentaleb came through the ranks at Tottenham, breaking into the first team in 2014.

He made 66 appearances for Spurs, before moving to German outfit Schalke on loan in 2016.

A year later, Bentaleb sealed a permanent move to the Gelsenkirchen side for a reported £16million.

He spent four years on Schalke’s books before leaving on a free transfer in 2021.

During that time, the 28-year-old took in a loan spell back in the Premier League, at Newcastle United.

After six months without a club, Bentaleb joined Angers on a free transfer in January 2022.

He has since become the Ligue 1 club’s captain and has made 41 appearances for the side.

La Gazette du Fennec asked Bentaleb directly whether it was Tottenham who wanted him gone in 2016.

He said, as translated by Sport Witness: “No, it was me. It was me. Like I’ve already said, I was young, and stupid.

“I rushed, I did everything to force an exit when they were really counting on me at Tottenham.

“But when I had an idea in mind, I wanted to see it through. That made me leave.

“It did help me to leave, but, if you ask me now, looking back, I would have stayed.”

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Growth

It’s good to hear Bentaleb speak fondly about Tottenham and acknowledging he feels he made a mistake in leaving when he did.

It’s also nice to see he has got his career back on track, taking the captain’s armband at Angers.

At present, they are bottom of Ligue 1, so fingers crossed he can help them pull away from the danger zone.

Bentaleb has grown as a player and as a person so best of luck to him.