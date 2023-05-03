Mykhaylo Mudryk breaks silence after Arsenal fan shines laser in his face











Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk has had his say after a laser was pointed at his face during the game against Arsenal at the Emirates last night.

The Ukraine international came off the bench in the second half and was welcomed with boos. Arsenal fans do not like him after they missed out on his signature in January.

Booing him is one thing, but to shine a laser in his face is absolutely unacceptable.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk breaks silence after Arsenal fan shines laser in his face

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January transfer window.

A move even seemed imminent at one point, and the Ukrainian was dropping all sorts of hints on social media, suggesting that he is keen on a move to the Emirates.

Chelsea, however, swooped in with a better offer than Arsenal and sealed the deal to sign Mudryk. He moved to Stamford Bridge instead of the Emirates, and Gunners fans haven’t been too fond of him since.

That’s why there were boos every time he touched the ball yesterday, but shining a laser in his face is way too far, and we’re sure the fan who did that will be punished.

Mudryk, however, appeared to be in a forgiving mood.

He posted a picture of himself with the laser light on his face and wrote: “It’s ok.”

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

We’re sure Arsenal will take action against the supporter who was responsible for the laser light on Mudryk’s face last night. They completely deserve what’s coming their way too.

As for the football yesterday, Chelsea have to be extremely disappointed with their performance. They were asleep in the first half and couldn’t do much in the second either.

Arsenal comfortably won and they could’ve easily finished the game five or six goals up. Thankfully for Chelsea, it didn’t get to that stage.

The Blues now have two easier games against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest coming up. It will be interesting to see if Lampard will give Mudryk a go from the start.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

