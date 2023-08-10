‘My understanding is’: Arsenal should announce new signing before Premier League opener – journalist

Arsenal should seal the move to sign David Raya on an initial loan deal by Saturday, and the Gunners are confident that they will take up the option to make his move permanent next year.

That is according to Telegraph journalist Sam Dean, who has suggested that Arsenal are in line to pay around £30 million should Raya indeed stay beyond this coming season.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal appear to have struck one of the deals for the window, with David Raya set to move to the Emirates on an initial loan move. Previously, Brentford had demanded £40 million for the 27-year-old.

Arsenal expect to make Raya move permanent

Raya has established himself as an ‘incredible‘ performer in the Premier League. His distribution is outstanding. And the fresh links with Arsenal led to plenty of debate because of the fact that he could definitely compete with Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

But the loan move appears to have the potential to be a real masterstroke. It gives Arsenal the opportunity to bring in a world-class player for a small fee in this window. And the move comes with little risk for this season.

But Dean has now suggested that Arsenal have not signed Raya on loan to take a look at him first. They already have every intention of keeping him beyond this season. He also shared that the deal should be done by the end of the weekend…

There are going to be a lot of teams who are jealous of Arsenal’s move to sign Raya. Not only are they on the verge of signing one of the best goalkeepers around right now, but they are also giving themselves more breathing space to potentially bring further signings in.

And if the move does not work out – as some pundits obviously fear – Arsenal will have no difficulty resolving the situation next summer.