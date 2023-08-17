‘My information is’: Journalist says 26-year-old Spurs player really hasn’t impressed Postecoglou

Tanguy Ndombele remains a player who is an absolute mystery.

There’s a real dichotomy surrounding the Frenchman. On one hand, he’s an immensely talented player who looks like he should be a world-class superstar, but, on the other hand, he just hasn’t done it for Spurs over the past few years.

Heading into this summer, the Frenchman had a clean slate under a new manager, but, once again, it looks like he’s failed to cut the mustard.

Indeed, according to Tom Barclay, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Ndombele’s performances in training haven’t gone down particularly well, and he’s not managed to win anyone over at the club.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 05: Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ndombele not doing it

Barclay shared what he knows about the 26-year-old.

“Ndombele it’s the same for him, he’s on massive wages. He didn’t pull up any trees at Lyon or Napoli. He’s had his chance at Spurs, and he hasn’t impressed in this time. My information is it’s not gone down particularly well, he’s not won anyone over put it that way. So they will sell him as well, but that will be tricky, maybe they’ll have to loan him again,” Barclay said.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 13: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Time’s up

Unfortunately for Ndombele, it looks like he’s had his final shot in the last chance saloon.

The midfielder had one final chance to really re-invent himself at Tottenham this summer, but, sadly, it looks like he’s squandered this opportunity.

As Barclay says, the player will now likely be sold, but due to his mammoth wages, getting any sort of fee for him will be very difficult, so another loan could be on the cards.

Regardless of what happens to Ndombele this summer, it does look as though he may have played his final game in a Spurs shirt.