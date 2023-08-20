‘My guy’: James Maddison lauds Tottenham teammate on Instagram after win; says he’s a baller

James Maddison has paid tribute to Yves Bissouma on social media after the midfielder’s outstanding performance for Tottenham Hotspur in their win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Maddison has taken to Instagram to label the Mali international a baller after Bissouma built on his superb showing on the opening day.

Yves Bissouma has arguably been Tottenham’s standout player in the club’s opening two games. It is a cliché, but he really does have the feel of a new signing after an injury-disrupted first campaign in North London.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Certainly, there is real excitement about what the midfield trio of James Maddison, Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr could achieve under Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison lauds Bissouma on Instagram after Tottenham win

Maddison appears to be enjoying getting the chance to play alongside Bissouma at his new home.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The former Leicester City star has taken to Instagram following the 2-0 win over Erik ten Hag’s side, and lauded Bissouma. He posted on his story: ‘My guy, Ballllla’, tagging the 26-year-old.

Of course, it is imperative that Tottenham are lucky with injuries. Both Bissouma’s and Maddison’s quality are in absolutely no doubt at all. However, they have both endured spells on the sidelines in the past.

But it is an exciting glimpse of what the new-look Spurs side could be capable of. Maddison set up both goals in the draw with Brentford. Meanwhile, Bissouma looks much more like the player who looked a class above while at Brighton.

And in Sarr, Tottenham have a talented youngster who looked like he had played 200 games in the Premier League on Saturday, rather than just a handful.

There is promise all over the pitch. It is important to not get carried away. But Tottenham fans have a team they like again. And the brand of football is going to win a lot of neutrals over.

It is going to be brilliant to see how the partnership between Maddison and Bissouma develops.