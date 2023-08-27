‘My bro’: Lucas Moura lauds one Tottenham player on Instagram after win at Bournemouth

Lucas Moura was amongst those to reply to Dejan Kulusevski on social media after the Sweden international opened his account for the new season with a goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Bournemouth.

Kulusevski took to Instagram after scoring the second goal as Ange Postecoglou’s men temporarily went top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Dejan Kulusevski got his first goal of the campaign with a smart finish. He reacted fastest to Destiny Udogie managing to hook the ball across the six-yard box. And the 23-year-old managed to find the bottom corner.

Lucas Moura lauds Dejan Kulusevski after Tottenham goal

It was arguably a goal Kulusevski really needed. He has not managed to really stand out for Spurs so far this season. And he was actually looking for his first Premier League goal since January in the game at the Vitality Stadium.

Obviously, Tottenham fans know exactly what Kulusevski is capable of. His record since his move from Juventus has been superb. But that could be a really important moment for the youngster.

Tottenham are playing so well under Postecoglou. James Maddison is looking like an inspired signing. And the likes of Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr are proving to be revelations in the early stages of this season.

So it could be massive if the likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Kulusevski find their best form in the weeks ahead.

One person who was clearly delighted to see Kulusevski score was Lucas Moura. The Brazilian responded to the winger’s Instagram post following the goal with a classy message, congratulating his former teammate…

Obviously, there are plenty of tough tests still to come for Tottenham. But there is no question that it has been remarkable just how quickly the team have taken to Postecoglou’s methods.

There are going to be bumps in the road. But he has already captured the imagination like few other bosses in the club’s recent history.