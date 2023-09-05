‘My boy’: Eberechi Eze hails ‘brilliant’ Crystal Palace teammate on Instagram

Crystal Palace were involved in a thrilling match on Sunday in the Premier League and would have been delighted as they picked up the three points.

In the end, Crystal Palace managed to win 3-2 and this result meant that they now sit seventh going into the international break.

Eberechi Eze managed to score one of the goals, whilst French striker Odsonne Edouard scored the other two goals.

The result no doubt showed that the Eagles could battle for a top-half finish this season. Goalscorer Edouard took to Instagram following the result with a picture of him celebrating one of his goals. Eze was one of many players in the squad who sent a positive message to the striker on his Instagram post.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Eberechi Eze sends message to Odsonne Edouard on Instagram

Crystal Palace have been crying out for a consistent goal scorer for years. So far this season, despite it being early doors, it looks like Edouard could become that talisman. On his day, he can be ‘brilliant‘ when it comes to scoring goals.

In five appearances this season, the 25 year-old striker now has four goals and this is a great start to the season for him.

It looks like playmaker Eze has noticed this good form and felt like he had to show his appreciation on Edouard’s latest Instagram post. The striker posted one picture showing him celebrating his first goal against Wolves.

The post had a simple caption as he simply posted the pointing up emoji to replicate his celebration on the day.

Many Palace players commented, including Eze. The attacking midfielder said: “My boy” and followed it up with a heart emoji.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Palace fans will be delighted with how the season has started. They have beaten the teams they should be beating and picked up a tough point away to Brentford. They also looked good in the defeat to Arsenal.

The players all seem to be on the same page at the moment and it is good to see them publicly supporting each other on social media.