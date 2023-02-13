Multiple sources saying 'world-class' player will leave Liverpool at end of the season











Goal reports that multiple sources are now saying Naby Keita is going to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp faces a huge task in rebuilding his Liverpool side after they have been well below-par this season.

Their struggles in the middle of the park have been evident after a lack of investment in the position over the past few transfer windows.

Liverpool’s last permanent midfield signing was Thiago Alcantara back in 2020, while the club brought in Keita and Fabinho two-years before.

Fabinho has been a brilliant player for the Reds over the past few seasons but he has struggled this time out, yet Keita’s move to Anfield hasn’t worked out the way Klopp would have hoped. And it seems that the 28-year-old is set to leave Merseyside in the summer.

Keita set to leave Liverpool

Keita put pen to paper on a five-year deal when he signed for the club and it’s set to expire at the end of the season.

Goal reports that the Guinea international is looking likely to leave for nothing as there are little signs that he will agree to extend his stay at Anfield.

The outlet notes that initial talks were held last year, but multiple sources have confirmed that he is expected to leave in the summer.

Keita has enjoyed a run in the Liverpool side of late, alongside Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago.

The latter has suffered an injury setback so Keita could be in line to keep his place in Klopp’s starting line-up over the coming weeks.

Virgil van Dijk has previously labelled him a ‘world-class’ midfielder but it just hasn’t worked out for him at Anfield.

Keita has struggled with persistent injuries and failed to make a real impression when given the chance by Klopp. It would probably be for the best if he moves on this summer, especially with Liverpool looking to re-shape their midfield.

