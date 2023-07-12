The latest reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon was wanted by multiple Premier League sides.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was hoping that he could evaluate the Englishman during pre-season.

Sadly, the club have confirmed that Ryan Sessgnon has just undergone surgery for a hamstring injury he suffered during pre-season.

Not only has this stopped him being given the chance to impress, the report goes on to say that it ends the hopes of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham. All three were apparently wanting to sign him this summer.

The 23 year-old has not always been involved in the Spurs side but he did manage 17 Premier League appearances last season. This was the most in one appearance since joining the club.

Sessegnon was clearly starting to grow more and more into the Spurs team and with him still so young he has lots of time to become a key player.

He will no doubt feel like luck is against him as he has suffered a big injury just at the start of pre-season. Due to this he has lost his chance to impress the new manager.

It is also very interesting to see that three clubs were wanting to sign him. If he had not been wanted by the club then he could have sorted out a solid Premier League move and been playing more consistent football.

The ‘excellent‘ defender and all at Spurs will be very upset by this latest setback. Sessegnon will now have to make sure he has the mental strength to come back even stronger.

Spurs signed Sessegnon for a reported £25million and this shows they believe he has top potential. He still has lots of time to prove it.

All at the club will be hoping that he returns sooner rather than later but a hamstring injury could see him out for many months.