Multiple clubs now want to sign ‘excellent’ Tottenham midfielder on loan











Talented Tottenham midfielder Harvey White could leave the club on loan before the transfer window closes.

That is according to the Evening Standard, who report that a number of teams want the Englishman on deadline day.

Spurs have to decide whether to let him go or whether his development would be better served working under Antonio Conte.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

White could leave Tottenham on loan today

The obvious upside would be the prospect of regular gametime, but Conte was of course himself an elite midfielder and could help White grow.

None of the interested clubs are named in the report so we do not know at this stage which level White would be going in at if he did go.

He has been described as ‘excellent‘ and made his Premier League debut earlier this year as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

Conte does not tend to give young players many opportunities, so White may find gametime harder to come by if he does stick around.

It could be an important decision for White, and just another example of how key it is to get these calls right amid the mania of deadline day.

Spurs’ continued progress in the FA Cup could be good news for White in terms of gametime, although Conte cannot afford to experiment too much in what represents Tottenham’s most realistic chance of a trophy this season.