Leeds United are in the market for a new goalkeeper at the moment.

With Illan Meslier seemingly on his way out and Kristoffer Klaesson far from proven at any sort of level, the Whites need a new number one.

There have been a number of links to new stoppers as of late such as Karl Darlow and Alexander Nubel, and according to Graham Smyth, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Darlow is much more likely to join Leeds than Nubel is this summer.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Darlow more likely

The journalist spoke about the £5m man.

“We know that they’ve looked at Karl Darlow as an option, and there is also the Bayern Munich goalkeeper Nubel as well, but he’s far less likely, much, much, much less likely than Darlow if I were to put any money on which one of them will come in,” Smyth said.

Decent move

While signing a player from Bayern Munich may be much more grandiose than signing Newcastle United’s fourth-choice goalkeeper, bringing Darlow to Leeds isn’t a bad move by any stretch of the imagination.

Darlow has been there and done it all before in the Championship, he’s someone you know you can rely on at this level, and he’s accustomed to English football.

Let’s not forget, Leeds have gone down this route before of signing big name goalkeepers from big clubs – remember Kiko Casilla? And that didn’t end up working out well for anyone involved.

Leeds would be wise to go for the safer bet here because if there’s any position you simply can’t afford to gamble on, it’s your goalkeeper.