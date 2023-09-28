‘Much better’: Pundit says Arsenal have a player who’s miles better than Mason Mount

Kai Havertz hasn’t had the best of times since joining Arsenal.

The German is yet to score or grab an assist for the Gunners, and, in all honesty, after three years in English football, we’re still trying to figure out what kind of player Havertz is.

The 24-year-old is neither a midfielder nor a striker, and he sits in this sort of in-between role where he’s a bit of everything and a whole lot of nothing.

Speaking on Off The Ball, former Arsenal midfielder, David Hillier, has compared Havertz to Mason Mount, claiming that the two are very similar positionally, but, crucially, Hillier stated that Havertz is in fact the much better player than Mount.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Havertz better than Mount

Hillier gave his verdict on the German.

“He’s an enigma Havertz, he has all of the ability, he uses the ball well, he’s a good continuity player at the moment, but in terms of goals and assists it’s not really happened. He’s kind of in the Mason Mount mould, but he’s a much better player than that, and he just needs to not listen to the stuff that’s going on around him and get on with his game,” Hillier said.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Harsh

Mason Mount may not have been at his best over the past 12 months or so, but we still can’t help but feel that this is harsh.

Let’s not forget, these two were in the same Chelsea team for a long time, and Mount outshone Havertz on a pretty consistent basis during that time.

As Hillier says, Havertz is an enigma as a player, and if he is unlocked to his full ability, he could be a star, but, at the moment, he looks like a lost puppy for Arsenal, and it’s hard to say that he’s way ahead of any Premier League player let alone Mason Mount.