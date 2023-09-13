England have a few selection issues at centre-back at the moment.
John Stones is injured, and with Harry Maguire’s poor club form now carrying over to international level, Gareth Southgate finds himself in a bit of a pickle.
The likes of Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Levi Colwill have been given chances as of late, while we saw Lewis Dunk getting a shot for the Three Lions on Tuesday evening.
Dunk got a shot for England, but according to Danny Murphy, speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, Marc Guehi is much better than Dunk as a player and should get the chance for England going forwards.
Interestingly, this praise for Guehi comes against a backdrop of interest from Arsenal who have been linked with a move.
Guehi better than Dunk
Murphy spoke about the £18m defender and Dunk.
“I think Guehi is much better than Dunk. He’s much quicker, much more athletic, Dunk doesn’t have the pace of Guehi or Colwill. I think Dunk is a bit like Maguire. Maybe a younger version and a better footballer, but he’s very similar in terms of his size and his inability to turn,” Murphy said.
Different players
Guehi and Dunk are both immensely talented footballers, but they are very different in their functions.
As Murphy says, Guehi is a speedy, athletic centre-back who is probably more suited to playing in a high line, while Dunk is a ball-player who is probably better at sweeping up from deep and having plenty of time on the ball.
For Gareth Southgate’s team, Guehi is probably a better option than Dunk, but in terms of their overall games, we can’t help but think that Dunk may be slightly better than the Crystal Palace star.