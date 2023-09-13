England have a few selection issues at centre-back at the moment.

John Stones is injured, and with Harry Maguire’s poor club form now carrying over to international level, Gareth Southgate finds himself in a bit of a pickle.

The likes of Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Levi Colwill have been given chances as of late, while we saw Lewis Dunk getting a shot for the Three Lions on Tuesday evening.

Dunk got a shot for England, but according to Danny Murphy, speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, Marc Guehi is much better than Dunk as a player and should get the chance for England going forwards.

Interestingly, this praise for Guehi comes against a backdrop of interest from Arsenal who have been linked with a move.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Guehi better than Dunk

Murphy spoke about the £18m defender and Dunk.

“I think Guehi is much better than Dunk. He’s much quicker, much more athletic, Dunk doesn’t have the pace of Guehi or Colwill. I think Dunk is a bit like Maguire. Maybe a younger version and a better footballer, but he’s very similar in terms of his size and his inability to turn,” Murphy said.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Different players

Guehi and Dunk are both immensely talented footballers, but they are very different in their functions.

As Murphy says, Guehi is a speedy, athletic centre-back who is probably more suited to playing in a high line, while Dunk is a ball-player who is probably better at sweeping up from deep and having plenty of time on the ball.

For Gareth Southgate’s team, Guehi is probably a better option than Dunk, but in terms of their overall games, we can’t help but think that Dunk may be slightly better than the Crystal Palace star.