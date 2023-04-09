Moussa Sissoko left amazed after watching £22m Tottenham player yesterday
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur

Moussa Sissoko left amazed after watching £22m Tottenham player yesterday

By Milo Clay

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Moussa Sissoko has labelled Heung-Min Son a ‘world-class player’ after his display against Brighton yesterday. 

Son got back amongst the goals for Spurs on Saturday as he netted a stunning effort in the first-half. 

The 30-year-old received the ball from Ivan Perisic on the left-hand side and sent a brilliant curling effort into the top corner. 

The goal saw him join the Premier League’s 100 club and help Tottenham to a crucial 2-1 win over the Seagulls. 

Now, Moussa Sissoko has taken to Instagram to praise the South Korean star after he hit a huge personal landmark yesterday. 

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Sissoko lauds ‘world-class’ Son 

Sissoko posted on his Instagram story after yesterday’s game as he reacted to Son scoring his 100th Premier League goal for Spurs. 

The Frenchman wrote: “100. Congratulations Yacou, world-class player,” alongside a heart hands emoji. 

Spurs rode their luck at times yesterday as Brighton had two goals disallowed due to handball and Kaoru Mitoma’s shout for a penalty after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s challenge was dismissed by the VAR officials. 

Yet, Son’s first-half effort was followed up by a late strike from Harry Kane to get their hopes of a top-four finish back on track. 

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham will be hoping that yesterday will give Son a much-needed boost in confidence after he’s struggled throughout the current campaign. 

If both Son and Kane are firing for the final eight games, Spurs will stand a much better chance of securing their place in the Champions League next season.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know

You may also like…

More in Tottenham Hotspur