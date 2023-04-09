Moussa Sissoko left amazed after watching £22m Tottenham player yesterday
Former Tottenham Hotspur man Moussa Sissoko has labelled Heung-Min Son a ‘world-class player’ after his display against Brighton yesterday.
Son got back amongst the goals for Spurs on Saturday as he netted a stunning effort in the first-half.
The 30-year-old received the ball from Ivan Perisic on the left-hand side and sent a brilliant curling effort into the top corner.
The goal saw him join the Premier League’s 100 club and help Tottenham to a crucial 2-1 win over the Seagulls.
Now, Moussa Sissoko has taken to Instagram to praise the South Korean star after he hit a huge personal landmark yesterday.
Sissoko lauds ‘world-class’ Son
Sissoko posted on his Instagram story after yesterday’s game as he reacted to Son scoring his 100th Premier League goal for Spurs.
The Frenchman wrote: “100. Congratulations Yacou, world-class player,” alongside a heart hands emoji.
Spurs rode their luck at times yesterday as Brighton had two goals disallowed due to handball and Kaoru Mitoma’s shout for a penalty after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s challenge was dismissed by the VAR officials.
Yet, Son’s first-half effort was followed up by a late strike from Harry Kane to get their hopes of a top-four finish back on track.
Tottenham will be hoping that yesterday will give Son a much-needed boost in confidence after he’s struggled throughout the current campaign.
If both Son and Kane are firing for the final eight games, Spurs will stand a much better chance of securing their place in the Champions League next season.
