Mousa Dembele and Michel Vorm react to news about player Tottenham sold for £20m











Four years after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, Kieran Trippier won the Player of the Season award at Newcastle United this week.

The Englishman spent four seasons as a Spurs player between 2015 and 2019. He played 114 times for the club in all competitions before leaving them for Atletico Madrid in a £20 million deal (BBC).

Trippier has had an amazing time since, and his first full season at Newcastle has been an incredible one as well. Tottenham old boys Mousa Dembele and Michel Vorm are delighted for him.

Mousa Dembele and Michel Vorm react as Kieran Tripper wins Newcastle’s POTY award

Kieran Trippier has been absolutely fantastic for Newcastle United this season.

The Englishman has played every single Premier League game so far, donning the captain’s armband more often than not, and has led them to a place in the Champions League next term.

As the season comes to a close, Newcastle United handed out individual awards at the club and Trippier, unsurprisingly, was named the Player of the Season.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to show off his shiny new trophy and thank everyone for their support. He received a lot of love from his fellow pros too, including his old Spurs teammates Michel Vorm and Mousa Dembele.

Dembele commented: “Congrats legend!”

Vorm wrote: “Congrats bro, well deserved!”

TBR View:

Kieran Trippier is right up there with the best right-backs in the Premier League.

The Englishman is 32 years old, but it feels like he’s playing some of the best football of his career at Newcastle now. He has been sensational, and he is one of the biggest reasons why Newcastle are where they are in the table.

As for Tottenham, they have invested an awful lot of money on right full-backs and wing-backs ever since Trippier left the club. Yet, the Newcastle United man is outshining all of them.

Perhaps, Spurs should’ve just kept him.

