Mourinho eyeing Tottenham ace Conte backed to become ‘one of the best’ in the world

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier faces an uncertain future at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou.

Since the new Tottenham manager took the reins at Spurs, the defender has found himself on the fringes of the squad.

Dier hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance this season, only returning to the matchday squad in the win over Sheffield United.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With the 29-year-old now a back-up at best, he could well consider his future ahead of the January transfer window.

Now, according to Calciomercato, one of Dier’s former managers is now expressing an interest in signing him.

The Italian outlet claims Roma could move for a defender in January, and the Tottenham man is on the list.

Dier is praised for his ‘running, explosiveness and experience’. Also, he knows Jose Mourinho ‘very well’ from the time they spent together at Spurs.

In addition, the England international’s salary (£85,000-a-week, according to Spotrac) apparently doesn’t scare Roma.

And the fact Dier has slipped down in the Tottenham pecking order suggests Mourinho’s club fancies their chances of signing him.

Our view

Dier has been a good servant for Tottenham over the years, being a key member of a team that flew high under Mauricio Pochettino.

Indeed, Antonio Conte said in 2021, as per The Athletic: “Eric Dier can become one of the best players in the world in that position.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Likewise, you don’t get 49 caps for England if you’re a bad player.

However, Tottenham seem to be moving forward without him. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are an outstanding centre-back partnership.

With that in mind, perhaps a move away would be the best thing for all parties. Not to mention Dier would get the chance to work with Mourinho again.