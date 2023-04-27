Mouhamed Lamine Gueye says he wants to sign for Arsenal after Sadio Mane comparison











Real Oviedo’s 19-year-old forward Mouhamed Lamine Gueye has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League at his dream club, Arsenal.

The Gunners have always been a popular club across the globe. They have young fans everywhere in the world dreaming of wearing the famous red and white one day.

Not many get to fulfil that dream, but young Gueye is aiming high.

Mouhamed Lamine Gueye says his dream is to sign for Arsenal

What Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal with young players must make the Gunners a very attractive option for other talented prospects around the world.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have become stars in the Premier League, and all three of them are 22 years old or under.

Arteta has shown that he isn’t afraid to give young players an opportunity at the top level, and he has developed almost every one of them brilliantly.

Many talented young players in Europe are dreaming of signing for Arsenal now, and Gueye, who claims the Gunners are his favourite club, is one of them.

“I aim very high,” Gueye told Wiw Sport. “I want to follow in Sadio Mane’s footsteps by playing for a big European club. Especially in the English Premier League, since my favourite team is Arsenal.”

He has compared himself to Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane will go down as a Liverpool legend for everything he did at Anfield during his six-year stay at the club. On his day, he was unstoppable and was among the best players in the world.

Gueye really looks up to Mane, just like every other young player from Senegal. He has compared himself to the Bayern Munich man now while describing his style of play.

The rapid forward said: “I see a lot of Sadio Mane in myself.

“I’m quick, good at one-on-ones and I’m able to score goals. I’m also technically well-honed. I am a very versatile forward, two-footed. I am able to play as a centre-forward and on the flanks. But I feel best as a left winger.”

Photo by Paul Ellis – Pool/Getty Images

