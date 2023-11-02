Mother of £25m Serie A talent likened to Van Dijk suggests Newcastle move is his ‘childhood dream’

Newcastle United are reportedly in pursuit of Genoa defensive talent Radu Dragusin.

According to Romanian outlet AS, the Magpies have joined the race for the 21-year-old centre-back.

The article also features an interview with the player’s mother, who says he dreams of the Premier League.

Svetlana Dragusin was asked by the reporter what her hopes were in terms of her son’s footballing career.

“I wish for him to reach where he set out to,” she said. “And he really wants to reach England. This is his childhood dream.”

‘I have had meetings with Newcastle’

Speculation linking Newcastle and Dragusin has been doing the rounds in recent months.

For instance, the defender’s agent, Florin Manea, previously confirmed that Newcastle are one of the clubs ‘watching’ Dragusin ahead of the January transfer window.

“It is not an offer from Newcastle (although) I have had meetings with Newcastle and other teams,” Manea told Calciomercato in October.

“Genoa would only sell him for offer exceeding €30million (£25million). Genoa will certainly ask a lot of money for him.”

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Newcastle could well look to bring in a new right-sided centre-half as a long-term successor to Fabian Schar, and Dragusin seems to tick their boxes.

He’s a very talented young player who has been doing well for Genoa in Serie A and looks like he has a high ceiling. Also, he’s not particularly expensive.

Goal.com named the youngster in their 2021 NxGn list, at number 45. The same outlet – albeit another article – labelled him the ‘Romanian Van Dijk’.

The nine-cap Romania international is strong in the air, comfortable with the ball at his feet, and possesses strong energy levels.

All in all, Dragusin looks like a decent shout for Newcastle.