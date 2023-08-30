Liverpool could be forced to dip back into the market for a new attacker before the transfer deadline as rumours regarding Mo Salah’s future continue to persist.

Indeed, Salah is continuously being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and Liverpool may have to go and sign a new attacker if the Egyptian does go.

One name that has been touted as of late is Joao Felix, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Liverpool may now be Felix’s most likely destination if he is to leave Atletico Madrid this summer in order to come to England.

Liverpool most likely

Jones shared what he knows about Felix.

“Joao Felix didn’t even get off the bench in that 7-0 win and this is an option off the top shelf for someone to snap up, it’s not often you get a talent like Joao Felix who is readily available for sale. Felix loved the Premier League, Chelsea don’t want him back right now and Liverpool seems like the only destination he could land at in the Premier League. He’s been linked to Benfica, Barcelona and Al-Hilal, but if he were to come to England, it looks like Liverpool is the most likely option for him, around €70m (£60m), is the price that’s being guided right now. This has some potential, I’m not saying it’s going to happen,” Jones said.

Doesn’t make sense

Joao Felix is an incredibly talented player, but it has to be said that it wouldn’t make sense if he were to join Liverpool.

Quite simply, he doesn’t have a place in this team right now. The Reds are no longer playing with a Roberto Firmino-esque number nine and with Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez already at the club, they don’t really need another central attacker.

From the outside looking in, this is a deal that wouldn’t make too much sense, but, as ever in football, you can never write anything off.