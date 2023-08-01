David Raya to Arsenal is a transfer rumour that is easy to dismiss.

Indeed, while reports from very reputable sources stated over the weekend that Arsenal wanted Raya, it was difficult to believe that was truly the case.

Think about it, the Gunners already have an established number one who is doing a fantastic job between the sticks in the shape of Aaron Ramsdale, so Raya would be something of an unnecessary addition.

However, according to Alex Crook, speaking on The Gameday Podcast, this is a rumour that shouldn’t be dismissed so easily.

Raya to Arsenal has legs

Crook shared what he knows about the ‘superb’ player.

“I think there is more to it, I think you’re half right. I would imagine that David Raya’s agent has contacted Arsenal because they’ve had interest in the past. Knowing there is the connection with the goalkeeping coach at Arsenal and they tried to sign him before,” Crook said.

“He has indicated to Arsenal that if they still want David Raya they can get him for less than the £40m Brentford have been quoting because there isn’t that much interest. They’re in a Harry Kane situation where he’s out of contract at the end of the season. Arsenal have liked him in the past and maybe they’ll see this through.

“I’ve spoken to people on all sides, and people at Arsenal aren’t distancing themselves from it. They haven’t suggested they’re being used by an agent, I think you’re half right, but I think there’s more substance than we thought on Sunday night.”

Strange

This is a transfer that seemingly could happen, but that doesn’t make this move any less strange from the outside looking in.

In our view, a new goalkeeper is the last thing Arsenal need right now, and while Raya is a very good player, Ramsdale’s position doesn’t need altering in the slightest.

As ever, there is probably method behind the madness with what Mikel Arteta and Edu are trying to do, but, to us, this does appear to be something of a bizarre deal to be pursuing.

Keep an eye on this one in the coming days.