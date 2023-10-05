‘More realistic now’: Liverpool now have a real chance of keeping ‘very special’ man at Anfield – journalist

Liverpool have a few contract situations that they need to address over the next couple of years.

The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are, once again, coming to that point where they need to start thinking about signing new deals, and, as ever, the Reds will want to tie Jurgen Klopp down to a new contract before too long.

Klopp only signed a new deal last year, but after rebuilding the squad and moving into what Klopp calls ‘Liverpool 2.0’ the Reds will surely want a further commitment from their manager.

Of course, Klopp has been very open about the fact he won’t be managing forever, hinting at a potential early retirement, but according to Matt Addison, speaking on the Blood Red Podcast, the idea of Klopp staying at Liverpool now feels more realistic than ever as he appears to be truly reinvigorated by the squad rebuild that happened this summer.

Klopp more likely to stay

Addison spoke about the ‘very special’ manager extending his spell at Anfield.

“There are loads of refreshments across the team, it feels more realistic now in terms of can you keep him for another two or three years, it doesn’t feel as unrealistic as it has done at certain points. When Liverpool have been low, maybe he has reflected that, but at the moment it is a lot more positive,” Addison said.

Just getting started

Jurgen Klopp may have been at Liverpool for the best part of a decade now, but phase two of his Liverpool project is only just getting started.

As Klopp has said before, this is year one of a new era, and it’s hard to imagine that the German won’t want to see it through to it’s very end.

Yes, he likes the idea of retiring to spend more time with his family, but at the end of the day, Klopp is an elite manager who is addicted to winning, and it’s almost impossible to truly walk away from that, especially when there’s something so exciting brewing.