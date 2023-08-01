‘More likely than not’: ‘Insane’ player is now probably going to leave Tottenham Hotspur – journalist

Harry Kane is now more likely to leave Tottenham than stay at the club.

That is according to Charlie Eccleshare who was speaking on The View From The Lane about the striker’s future.

The England captain has, of course, been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent times, and Eccleshare is led to believe that Kane is closer than ever to making this move happen.

Indeed, the journalist says that even in the tumultuous summer of 2021, Kane never got this close to leaving Spurs, and that this transfer to Bayern Munich is looking very likely.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Kane likely to leave

Eccleshare gave an update on the ‘insane‘ striker.

“I think it’s more likely than not at this point. It depends how the meeting goes, but it’s more likely than it’s ever been. In 2021 it didn’t get this close for instance. Now we’re at a point where it’s more likely than not, but it’s too early to say, but if it goes the way most people think it will this transfer will happen,” Eccleshare said.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Disaster

This really isn’t good news.

Kane leaving Tottenham will be a complete and utter disaster for the north London club.

Let’s not beat around the bush, Kane is Tottenham. He’s their best player, he’s their most important goalscorer, he’s the best creative outlet and without he’s goals Spurs would have been firmly in the bottom half last season.

Tottenham really can’t catch a break at the moment, and Kane’s departure would just underline what has been a truly terrible 12 months for Spurs both on and off the pitch.