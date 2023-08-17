Tottenham have an incredibly bloated squad right now.

Indeed, with a number of loanees returning this summer and more signings arriving, Spurs have more than 30 players in their senior squad right now.

Spurs need to focus on getting players out of the door now, and it looks as though they are working towards that end, and one player who could be on the move soon is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, and according to Tom Barclay, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, there’s now a real strong chance that the midfielder will leave the club, stating that if he had to put money on this transfer, he’d be inclined to say that it will happen.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur dejected during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 15, 2023

Hojbjerg likely to go

Barclay shared what he knows about the £15m player.

“I think Hojbjerg, I don’t know if he will go now. If I put my money on it I would say he would be gone by the end of the window. Atletico it’s been reported how much they want him and are in talks with Spurs, but it’s gone a bit quieter recently, and I wouldn’t say it’s nailed on he will leave, but it’s more likely than not,” Barclay said.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 06, 2023

On the fringes

Hojbjerg has been a great servant for Spurs in recent years, but it has to be said that he’s a prime candidate to be sold this summer.

The Dane is on the fringes at Spurs right now, and with Tottenham having to sell a number of players before the end of the summer, the north London club could be wise to capitalise on the interest being shown in the midfielder.

Hojbjerg is a very handy player, but with the likes of Oliver Skipp and Yves Bissouma coming to the fore in that defensive midfield role, perhaps it’s time to call time on Hojbjerg’s Spurs career.