Chris Sutton has predicted that Arsenal will drop points against Brighton this weekend, suggesting that Roberto De Zerbi’s side will have more joy against Mikel Arteta’s men.

Sutton was speaking to BBC Sport ahead of another crucial clash for the Gunners. Of course, Arsenal remain in contention to win the Premier League title. But as the games tick down, the importance of them being flawless increases.

Brighton were stunned in their most recent encounter. They were thrashed 5-1 at home by relegation-threatened Everton. The Toffees have barely scored a goal this season. So to score five at the home of one of the most exciting teams in the division was a monumental achievement.

Sutton predicts Arsenal vs Brighton result

That result may encourage Arsenal fans ahead of the meeting at the Emirates. However, Chris Sutton believes that the Gunners’ style of play will suit the Seagulls a lot, lot more.

“Brighton love teams who come at them, and that was their issue with Everton last week – the Toffees just would not come out, even when they were ahead,” he told BBC Sport, as he predicted a 2-2 draw.

“The Seagulls persisted in playing through the middle in that game, trying to create overloads, but Everton played with such a narrow five in midfield that there was no space to play through them.

“You might think that losing 5-1 at home to Everton might knock Brighton’s confidence, but I don’t think it will. Roberto de Zerbi’s side will carry on playing the same way and they might have more joy against Arsenal.

“I don’t think Mikel Arteta will back down and show more caution than normal – he can’t because it is Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.”

Arsenal proved a real point last time out. The Gunners beat Newcastle 2-0 in a game that pitted two of the surprises of the season against each other.

It was, of course, at St James’ Park where the club’s top-four push fell apart last year. And Eddie Howe’s men have improved considerably this season. So many may have expected Arsenal to fall short again.

But they were excellent on Tyneside. And with that, you really wouldn’t rule out the Gunners producing a flawless run until the end of the campaign.

Beating Brighton would be another statement. Regardless of their last result, the Seagulls are an outstanding side. And Sutton is right that playing Arsenal may suit them more.

It will be interesting however, to see whether Everton’s success influences how Mikel Arteta sets up his side at all.