‘Monster’: Declan Rice and Virgil van Dijk reply to 22-year-old Arsenal player on Instagram

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice were amongst those to reply to Jurrien Timber on social media as the Arsenal defender posted clips of his recovery from his serious injury.

The Dutchman took to Instagram to post a number of images and short videos from the early stages of his rehabilitation. And it is safe to say that a number of players were delighted to see the 22-year-old doing well.

It was devastating to see Jurrien Timber come off during his Arsenal debut after injuring himself in a challenge with Brennan Johnson on the opening day of the Premier League season against Nottingham Forest.

The worst fears were confirmed shortly after with Timber sustaining an ACL injury that looks set to keep him on the sidelines for some time.

Arsenal teammates laud Timber on Instagram

Of course, it is going to be a while yet before he is back playing for Arsenal. But the good news is that his recovery appears to be going well.

Timber has now taken to Instagram with what appears to be a positive update. And in response, there have been messages from Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Oleksandr Zinchenko amongst others, while there was also a reply from Virgil van Dijk…

Arsenal have done well to not let the news surrounding Timber knock them off of their stride. They did make a fairly slow start to the season – while still winning. And they now appear to be playing some brilliant football again.

They will hope that they do not rue Timber’s absence. But at the same time, it will clearly be a big boost when he is back in the fold given the impressive form he was showing in pre-season.

Hopefully, his recovery continues to go well and he still has a role to play this season.