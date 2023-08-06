Monchi pushing Aston Villa to try and sign ‘excellent’ World Cup winner

New reports have suggested that Aston Villa have made contact with a soon-to-be Champions League club in the hope of signing one of their players.

Aston Villa have shown that they are not frightened to compete with anyone in the summer transfer window. This has been proven by the signings of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans.

Now, they are looking to add a player who won the Europa League last season. Reports from estadiodeportivo have shared that Aston Villa have an interest in Gonzalo Montiel.

Apparently, Monchi, who is Aston Villa’s new President of Football Operations and who previously worked at Montiel’s club Sevilla, would apparently be keen on bringing him to England.

Aston Villa interested in Montiel

Arguably Aston Villa are one in the clubs in the Premier League doing the best business during this summer transfer window. Montiel would be another shrewd addition.

The £20k-a-week player is 26 years-old but he is very experienced and has won the World Cup and the Europa League.

He has been deemed ‘excellent’ and ‘not only one of the best right backs in South America, but also one of the finest players overall on the continent’.

Unai Emery has had a great time in charge of Aston Villa so far. It has been great to see and the owners clearly believe he is the man to take them to the next level.

They are trusting him massively with a huge transfer budget and it is deserved for how he got the side playing last season.

If they could bring Montiel to the club then it would be some great business. The right-back would add some much needed depth to right-back.

Matty Cash is a top player but with Europe to compete in as well, Villa need to make sure they can rotate freely and not lose any quality.