‘Mixed messages’: Phil Hay shares what he’s now hearing about Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds

Leeds United probably still have a few players to shift this summer.

Indeed, while it’s exciting to think about the likes of Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra wreaking havoc in the Championship, the reality is that it’s very rare for players of this calibre to stay in the second tier.

Sadly, Leeds are likely to lose a number of top talents in the coming weeks, and one player who may well be on his way soon is Wilfried Gnonto.

Gnonto has been strongly linked with Everton as of late, but according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, it’s unclear what the true story is here.

Indeed, Hay says that there have been mixed messages on Gnonto and Everton.

Mixed messages

Hay shared what he’s heard about Gnonto.

“For example, there is a lot of noise about Gnonto and Everton. Nobody is denying that Everton like Gnonto, but there are mixed messages on this. At the Everton end they’re saying there’s been no formal bid to Leeds. At the Leeds end they say that there was a formal approach at around £15m which was knocked back,” Hay said.

Interesting

This is very interesting to say the least.

It’s not uncommon for clubs to brief differing stories in a transfer window, but it is intriguing to see this.

Everton probably have more reason to cover up the truth about this bid than Leeds do, so it’s not unreasonable to assume that this offer did indeed go in, but, as Hay says, no headway has been made in any case.

Nobody is denying that Gnonto is a player Everton like, so this remains one to keep a keen eye on.