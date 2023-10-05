‘Misunderstood’ 24-year-old should start as striker for Arsenal against Man City now

Mikel Arteta now needs to start Kai Havertz as a striker for Arsenal when Manchester City arrive in North London on Sunday.

And that’s regardless of whether Bukayo Saka is fit or not.

Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Saka’s fitness will of course be key in deciding how Arsenal line up their front three against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Should Saka be ready, Arsenal will be best off deploying a front three of Gabriel Jesus, Havertz and Saka from left to right.

Kai Havertz has obviously been the recipient of a lot of criticism in his Arsenal career thus far.

And despite some improved performances, it does seem that a lot of Arsenal fans have already lost faith.

But if those same fans harp back to just a few months ago, Havertz was causing a lot of excitement for his display against City at Wembley.

Although he didn’t get his goal, the timings of Havertz’s runs were causing City all kinds of issues in a tie Arsenal eventually won.

And as he did that day, Arteta now needs to put faith in Havertz to lead the line for Arsenal against City once more.

Havertz is one of several key decisions Arteta needs to make when Arsenal host City

Of course, if Arteta chooses the front three mentioned, that would leave Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

Nkeitah hasn’t done enough to warrant a start, and Trossard has already improved his effectiveness from the bench.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s a healthy situation for Arteta even without Gabriel Martinelli considered.

Arsenal will not want to be without their star man in Saka on Sunday, it would be a huge blow, but they do have options if so.

Arteta may consider playing Jesus on the right, Trossard on the left, and Havertz centrally in that case for Arsenal against City.

But all fingers will be crossed right now at London Colney that Saka will be fit.

And either way, Arteta has to give ‘misunderstood’ Havertz another chance up top.