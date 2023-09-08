‘Missed a big chance’: £120k-a-week Arsenal star gets 5/10 rating for latest international outing

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was in action for Norway on Thursday afternoon.

The Gunners star was sensational last season and has picked up from where he left off.

Odegaard has scored two Premier League goals and captained Arsenal to three wins and a draw.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 24-year-old’s efforts have helped the Gunners go up to fifth in the table, just two points behind Manchester City.

Odegaard also captains the Norwegian national team, having already crossed the half-century mark in terms of caps.

On Thursday, the Arsenal star skippered his nation to a 6-0 friendly win over Jordan at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadion.

Norway were taking on a nation ranked 82nd in the world, and ultimately it proved a fairly routine victory.

‘Several half-chances’

That said, several players in the home country’s team weren’t particularly outstanding, including the Gunners ace.

Norwegian outlet Nettavisen gave Odegaard a 5 out of 10 rating for his efforts against the Jordanians.

“Operated in a slightly higher starting position than we may have been used to seeing him in in the national team recently,” they wrote.

“Came up with several half-chances before the break, before he missed a big chance after just under half an hour.

“An average match for the national team captain, who was rested for the last half hour.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ultimately, the key thing for Odegaard, Arsenal and Norway is that the player emerged through the match unscathed.

The £120,000-a-week Gunners star’s nation next comes up against Georgia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday 12 September.

Then, Odegaard will return for Arsenal to take on Everton away in the Premier League on Sunday 17 September.