Mikel Arteta will now surely start £27m Arsenal player vs PSV after what happened at Goodison Park

Leandro Trossard could make his Champions League debut for Arsenal on Wednesday night and in our view, Mikel Arteta will surely start the forward against PSV.

Trossard bagged the winner at Goodison Park yesterday as Arsenal picked up a 1-0 win over Everton.

Mikel Arteta opted for a front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah for the trip to Merseyside.

But after Martinelli picked up an injury in the first half, Trossard was introduced into the action.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

It’s fair to say the Belgian forward made quite the impact as he produced an exceptional first-time finish to hand Arsenal all three points.

And with concerns over Martinelli’s fitness heading into Wednesday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta will surely turn to Trossard once again.

Mikel Arteta will surely start Leandro Trossard against PSV

Arteta was quizzed on Martinelli’s fitness yesterday after the winger appeared to pick up a hamstring injury.

“He [Martinelli] felt something, he felt it in his hammy [hamstring] so he will need to be assessed.” the Gunners boss told Sky Sports.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Of course, Martinelli has been a key player under the Spaniard over the past couple of seasons and it would be a huge blow to lose him through injury.

It remains unclear just how serious the 22-year-old’s will turn out to be. But even if he is fit enough to play on Wednesday, it would probably be for the best if he missed out against PSV on Wednesday.

Indeed, the Gunners will be wary of rushing Martinelli back ahead of a huge clash against Tottenham on Sunday.

And in Trossard, Arsenal have a reliable option who has proven he can step in in Martinelli’s absence.

The £27 million man has shown he is capable of providing cover across the front three and he should be the man to replace Martinelli against PSV.