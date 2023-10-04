Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was reportedly furious with Martin Odegaard after he lost the ball in a dangerous position in the first half last night.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat to RC Lens in the Champions League yesterday. The performances of many of their players were extremely disappointing, including Arsenal skipper Odegaard, who really struggled.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta was ‘furious’ with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard last night

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta named a very strong line-up last night.

Almost all of his key players got the nod, including skipper Martin Odegaard, who played in his usual right-sided attacking-midfield role.

The 24-year-old Norwegian has been one of the best players in Europe in that position since the start of last season. He has been magnificent for Arsenal, but he had an evening to forget yesterday.

Odegaard looked nothing like his usual self. He wasn’t comfortable on the ball, lost it on a few occasions and just couldn’t boss the game like he usually does.

In the first half, just before Arsenal scored, Odegaard failed with a backheel attempt. Many of his teammates were committed in attack and Lens charged forward on the counter.

Arteta was absolutely furious with his captain on the touchline, reports Football London. The Arsenal boss apparently grabbed the attention of Odegaard after Gabriel Jesus’ goal and gestured to be smart with his actions on the pitch.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Up next: Manchester City

Things don’t get any easier for Arsenal after their defeat in France last night – Manchester City are coming to town on Sunday.

The Gunners have a shocking record against the champions. They’ve won just three of their last 21 meetings and haven’t beaten them in the Premier League since December 2015, when Arsene Wenger was still the manager of the club.

If Arsenal are serious about their title ambitions, they need to make a statement against the best team in the country, and Arteta would love nothing more than a win over his mentor this weekend.

Odegaard will have to be at his absolute best if his side are to get anything from the game. If he plays as he did yesterday, the Gunners don’t stand a chance.