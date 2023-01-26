Mikel Arteta to give 'special' Arsenal player first Gunners start vs Manchester City











Leandro Trossard is set to make his first Arsenal start against Manchester City tomorrow night in the FA Cup fourth round.

Trossard came off the bench in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Manchester United, replacing Gabriel Martinelli with eight minutes remaining.

Now, he is set for his full debut when the Premier League’s top two clubs get the FA Cup programme underway at the Etihad Stadium.

The Times report Mikel Arteta is expected to hand his new forward a start, on a night where there could well be changes on both sides.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Trossard to start against Manchester City

Trossard has come in to add depth to Arsenal’s squad, and it is games like tomorrow that he will expect to play in to get a chance to show what he can do.

It will be hard to dislodge the likes of Martinelli in Arteta’s best XI, but Trossard must at least show that he is fit and ready to make an impact whenever called upon.

These two sides are soon set for title showdowns in the league, and the teams here may look a little different to what they would do if this was a Premier League match.

That may well benefit City, with their stronger squad, which has enabled them to do great work in the domestic cups under Pep Guardiola.

But Arsenal are the team in form and the likes of Trossard will be keen to show their ability, with the former Brighton man described as ‘special‘ by Paul Merson.

Both sides have had a rare completely free midweek to prepare for this game, which should help in terms of legs being fresh in what should be an entertaining match.