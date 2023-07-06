Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly believed Mason Mount would sign for the Gunners before he joined Manchester United this week.

The North Londoners have had a solid transfer window so far. They have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea, while deals for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are set to be completed in the coming days.

Arsenal should be delighted with the business they’ve done so far, but they have missed out on one player – Mount. The National News claim Arteta was convinced he’d join them.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta thought Mason Mount would join Arsenal

It was clear even before the window began that Arsenal would sign at least two new midfielders this summer.

Declan Rice was clearly the Gunners’ top target. They went in hard for him, and despite interest from the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich, it looks like they’ve won the race.

Kai Havertz is the other player who they have signed and are expected to deploy in that number eight role. However, the German wasn’t Arsenal boss Arteta’s first choice in that position – his old Chelsea pal Mason Mount was.

The report claims that just like Jurgen Klopp, Arteta was a huge admirer of Mount. The Arsenal boss apparently even thought the Englishman would choose the Gunners and join them this summer.

However, Mount’s decision not to join Arsenal left Arteta surprised.

The midfielder, branded as an ‘unbelievable’ player by Joe Cole (Mirror), has moved to Manchester United instead in a £60 million deal (CBS Sports).

Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

TBR View:

A midfield of Mount, Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard would’ve made Arsenal a sensational side.

The Gunners already have a brilliant squad, one that helped them go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for almost the whole of last season.

Adding a player like Mount would’ve made them immensely stronger, but Arteta has to settle for Havertz now, who is not too bad a player himself.

It will be interesting to see who will have a better season – Havertz or Mount.