Mikel Arteta thinks 23-year-old Arsenal player can improve so much

Mikel Arteta has conducted his pre-match press conference before Arsenal face Manchester City on Friday night.

The Gunners face Pep Guardiola’s side to kick off the fourth round weekend in a battle between the Premier League’s top two sides.

Perhaps the game is an opportunity to land a psychological blow in the title race, but there may well be changes to both sides.

Arteta was asked about Eddie Nketiah, who got that late winner to beat Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday and has deputised so well for Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arteta praises Nketiah at press conference before facing Manchester City

When asked if Nketiah can sustain his current level, Arteta said: “Well, that’s the challenge we all have, not only Eddie.

“To be not only at that level but a better level every single day. Eddie has been very consistent.

“I think he has surprised a few people, the way he has responded to the huge challenge in the manner that he has with Gabby (Jesus) out injured.

“We are positive that he can still get much better and evolve and still continue to develop.”

Arteta made it clear how impressed he has been with Nketiah, while still challenging him to go on and hit new heights.

The journalist asking the question mentioned Nketiah as a potential England option, and Gareth Southgate has never really settled on a regular backup option for Harry Kane.

On current form, Nketiah deserves an England call but he needs to keep it going at the business end of the season if Arsenal are to scoop the Premier League title.