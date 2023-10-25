Mikel Arteta tells 22-year-old Arsenal player to be more ‘ruthless’ after big miss vs Sevilla

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged Gabriel Martinelli and others to be more ruthless in front of goal after the game against Sevilla last night.

The Gunners deservedly picked up a 2-1 win at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Goals from the two Brazilians – Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus – gave them the win, but the game should’ve been over long before it finished.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta rues Gabriel Martinelli’s missed chance during Sevilla vs Arsenal

Arsenal have had a great start to the season with respect to points and where they are in the table, but they haven’t been as good as they were last season.

Mikel Arteta has made his side a lot more solid at the back, but for one reason or another, their attack hasn’t been as fluid as he would like.

What has made it worse is the fact that his players are missing plenty of chances that they should be scoring.

In the game against Sevilla last night, Martinelli had a huge chance to score early in the game. However, the Brazilian’s shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

Speaking after the game, Arteta brought that miss up and admitted his side needs to be more ruthless.

He said, as per Arsenal.com: “We missed some chances, especially the one with Gabi [Martinelli]. In the Champions League, you aren’t going to create that many, and you have to be ruthless.

“It’s a shame because we started the second half really well again, scored the goal, and we had big chances to score the third one and we didn’t.”

Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Arteta -Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martinelli made up for his miss

Arteta is right, Martinelli should’ve scored with that chance last night.

He was one-on-one with the goalkeeper and on his strong foot, and knowing how clinical he usually is, every Arsenal fan expected the net to bulge. Sadly, his shot was saved.

However, Martinelli made up for his miss just before half-time with a well-taken goal. Gabriel Jesus, who sent him through on goal after a delightful bit of skill, raved about his young compatriot as well.

On another day, however, the miss could’ve cost Arsenal. Martinelli and co have to be more ruthless in the coming weeks and months.