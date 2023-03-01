Mikel Arteta suggests Thomas Partey won't start for Arsenal against Everton











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Thomas Partey won’t feature for the Gunners against Everton tonight.

The 29-year-old Arsenal midfielder spent some time on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.

Partey missed the Gunners’ 3-1 loss to Manchester City and also sat out the dramatic 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

However, he made his return to action as a substitute against Leicester City last time out.

With that in mind, there were hopes Partey could potentially start against the relegation-troubled Toffees.

But Arteta, speaking to the Arsenal media team on Tuesday, said he isn’t planning to rush him back just yet.

“He hasn’t trained much,” said the Gunners boss. “He had a session and he will train today (Tuesday).

“It is what it is. He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get back into the rhythm.”

Partey has been crucial for Arsenal this season, helping the Gunners remain in contention for the Premier League title.

However, the £200,000-a-week (Spotrac) star’s latest absence hasn’t been felt as much as it would’ve been in the past.

Arsenal signed Jorginho in the January transfer window, and the Italy international has stepped up in Partey’s absence.

The likelihood is that Jorginho will start ahead of Partey against Everton, the latter potentially coming off the bench.

However, we’ll only know for sure an hour or so before kick-off.

Arsenal v Everton preview

Arsenal host Sean Dyche’s Everton at the Emirates Stadium in a 7:45pm GMT kickoff.

The north Londoners will hope to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with their game in hand.

Arsenal will also hope to get one over on the Toffees after losing 1-0 at Goodison Park just under a month ago.

That loss was the first of three Premier League games without a win for Arsenal, which saw them briefly off top spot.

The Gunners have since returned to form and to the summit, and currently sit two points clear of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Everton have slipped back into the bottom three after losing to Villa last time out.

Nonetheless, Dyche has given his new club a fighting chance, with two wins from four since taking the Blues reins.