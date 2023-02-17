Mikel Arteta suggests Arsenal midfielder should be back to face Aston Villa











Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe as Arsenal prepare to face Aston Villa tomorrow.

At his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked for an injury update on Smith Rowe, as well as Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus.

Partey missed Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City, and Arteta says he needs more time to assess the Ghana international.

Jesus is still out, which means Eddie Nketiah is expected to deputise once again for the Brazilian at Villa Park as Arsenal look to get back to winning ways.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta said: “We have to assess (Partey) again today. He had some discomfort, a little muscle discomfort. We need to see how he is.

“Emile will be training today so if he is fine, he will be in the squad. Gabby (Jesus) is still not there.”

Smith Rowe has hardly been able to play a part in Arsenal’s rise to the top of the Premier League and he would be a great option to have.

The Gunners are not able to match the likes of City when it comes to squad depth and Arteta has found it hard to change games at times this season.

It is now a little bit of a blip for Arsenal but they are still putting in decent performances – they need a result this weekend to go with it.

It would be great for Smith Rowe to make a return but what all Arsenal fans want to see is a win to go back to the top of the table before Manchester City play Nottingham Forest.