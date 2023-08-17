Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking about the signing of David Raya and it’s fair to say he’s delighted with the addition.

The Gunners completed the signing of Raya from Brentford on Monday as the goalkeeper joined on a season-long loan deal.

Arsenal have since confirmed they have the option to make the deal permanent next summer after Raya also penned a new deal with the Bees before leaving.

It’s a move that has raised eyebrows due to Aaron Ramsdale’s influence between the sticks last season.

Indeed, the Englishman was a standout performer under Arteta last time out and Arsenal weren’t expected to bring in a top-quality keeper like Raya.

Nevertheless, Arteta has told Football.London that he’s thrilled to have two ‘excellent’ goalkeepers in his squad.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta on Raya

Speaking to the media ahead of a trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night, Arteta discussed the signing of Raya.

“Better qualities for our game model,” he said. “We want two games per position.

“What happened to Jurrien [Timber] can happen to a goalkeeper. If Aaron were to sustain a cruciate what would you say, we have two excellent goalkeepers.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, it’s not unheard of for a team to boast two capable goalkeepers. But it has come as a surprise to see Arsenal bring in a shot-stopper who is arguably just as good as Ramsdale.

Neither player will be happy to sit on the bench this season and it will be intriguing to see who nails down the number one spot.

It’s Ramsdale’s to lose at this moment in time but Raya is a top-quality goalkeeper and the 27-year-old will be pushing for a starting place.