Mikel Arteta suggests 25-year-old Arsenal player now needs to work harder

Mikel Arteta has suggested that Aaron Ramsdale has to work harder if he hopes to regain his place in the Arsenal team following the goalkeeper’s interview this week.

Arteta was speaking – in comments reported by Football London – in the wake of Ramsdale’s interview in which he spoke about how tough it has been to lose his place.

Mikel Arteta‘s treatment of Aaron Ramsdale has left many – and not just Arsenal fans – somewhat baffled. The 25-year-old had been the number one for the large majority of his time as the number one.

He did not appear to be doing a lot wrong. Nevertheless, Arteta decided to bring in David Raya in the summer. And he gave Raya his opportunity after the first international break.

Ramsdale had been playing well. Meanwhile, Raya has not looked particularly convincing at times. But he has started both of their Champions League games, as well as the North London derby and the clash with Manchester City just before the international break.

So Ramsdale would be forgiven for feeling a little confused over what he needs to do to get back into the side. And Arteta has now been asked about the England international’s situation.

“It’s not easy for any player who’s not playing as much as they’d like. The only way to do it is work harder and when you get the opportunity do your best,” he said, as reported by Football London.

Not what the Arsenal man needs to hear

The worrying thing for Ramsdale is that Arteta is clearly seeing something in Raya’s performances that he really likes.

In fairness to Raya, he has made a couple of phenomenal saves already. And speaking to Stick to Football, Ian Wright said his distribution was outstanding as the game against Manchester City went on.

But if Arteta is going to keep faith with Raya unless he makes a huge error, Ramsdale may feel somewhat helpless.

And being told that he needs to work hard is unlikely to change that considering that Ramsdale has clearly given everything on and off the pitch since joining Arsenal.