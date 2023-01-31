Mikel Arteta still hasn't made a decision about Arsenal 22-year-old's future











Mikel Arteta is waiting until the summer to make a decision on the long-term Arsenal future of Folarin Balogun.

The Daily Mail have offered a deadline day update on the Englishman, who is currently on loan with Reims in Ligue 1.

Balogun has had interest this month but he is set to remain with Arsenal and on loan in the French top flight where he is shining.

Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

Arteta set for summer decision over Balogun

He scored a late, late equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, to stun the French champions and grab a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal had a big decision over Eddie Nketiah last summer, but opted to keep him, extending his contract and are getting the rewards now.

Balogun would be third choice at Arsenal next term if he does not go out on loan, and that is a decision for Arteta to make.

Folarin Balo-GOAL ⚽️



Reims equalise in the dying embers of the game!



Incredible scenes at the Parc des Princes 😍 pic.twitter.com/OzuQSB0Unc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 29, 2023

There may not be enough gametime to go around, especially if Arsenal are in the Champions League, rather than the Europa League.

Nketiah found it hard enough to get Premier League gametime before Gabriel Jesus got injured at the World Cup, but has grabbed his chance impressively now.

It would be a shame for Arsenal to lose Balogun, but if they could get decent money in the summer to balance the books and spend elsewhere on the squad, a sale may need to be considered.