Mikel Arteta still has not made a decision over whether to keep Kieran Tierney at Arsenal beyond the summer.

The Evening Standard report that the Scot is open to going to Newcastle when the transfer window opens if he cannot dislodge Alex Zinchenko.

But Arteta has still not made a decision about his £25 million man, after club and player both agreed he would not leave mid-season.

Tierney could have linked up with former manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester, but their January interest was rebuffed.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta still needs to decide whether to keep Kieran Tierney

Tierney is not the type of player to sit around and play second fiddle, especially after the amount of football he has missed through injury.

Arteta has changed the demands on his full-backs at Arsenal this season, with Zinchenko coming inside a lot more than Tierney would.

That may mean that the Spaniard decides to offload Tierney and get an understudy who is also more comfortable coming into midfield.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

That said, top sides need top players fighting for places in all positions, especially as Arsenal will be in next season’s Champions League.

And the alternative of a full-back who can rampage down the left wing might be quite welcome at times for certain opponents.

That said, if Arsenal feel they can raise more than £25 million for a player who has not been a regular this year and use that money to boost the squad in another area, they may just do that.